Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 9:27 pm
GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former suburban Indianapolis daycare director is facing multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep.

Tonya Rachelle Voris, 52, of Fortville faces 11 counts of neglect of a dependent and six counts of reckless supervision by a child care provider.

Voris formerly operated the Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church in Cumberland, court records say.

Pastor David Faulk told Cumberland police he learned Voris and another employee gave 17 kids, ages 1 to 4, melatonin gummies without their parents’ consent from mid-December through the end of January, court documents said.

Faulk told police he fired Voris after she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to some of the kids. Faulk said the other worker was still employed at the daycare.

Several parents told police their children had problems including trouble sleeping and developing a rash.

Jail records show Voris was booked into the Hancock County Jail on Monday and released on bond. A telephone message seeking comment on the allegations against her was left for her attorney Tuesday evening.

Top Stories