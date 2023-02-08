On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 8, 2023
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $129 million, or $1.58 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.57 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $113.7 million, or $1.40 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $280.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.3 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $6.38 to $6.58 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Top Stories