On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Fidelity, Norfolk Southern fall; Teradata, Henry Schein rise

The Associated Press
February 13, 2023 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66.

The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66.

The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58.

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

The data management company gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

Monday.com Ltd., up $14.30 to $145.48.

The project management software developer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Twilio Inc., up $1.25 to $61.32

The communications software company is cutting about 17% of its workforce.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 2 cents to $48.35.

The supplier of store-brand packaged food to grocers gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Norfolk Southern Corp., down $2.90 to $239.71.

        Read more: Business News

The government notified the railroad operator of its potential liability for the cleanup of a derailment in Ohio.

Henry Schein Inc., up $2.74 to $88.82.

The health care products maker announced a $400 million stock buyback plan.

Manchester United Plc., up 6 cents to $23.60.

Qatari investors are reportedly preparing a buyout offer for the soccer club.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News