On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution

TOM KRISHER
February 2, 2023 4:43 pm
1 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $1.26 billion from October through December, with revenue up 17% to $44 billion. The company made an adjusted 51 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of 62 cents.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded estimates of $41.39...

READ MORE

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $1.26 billion from October through December, with revenue up 17% to $44 billion. The company made an adjusted 51 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of 62 cents.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded estimates of $41.39 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Ford’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, dropped 5% during the fourth quarter as the company was hit hard by parts shortages along with other automakers.

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

CEO Jim Farley said in a statement that the company should have done better last year, and it left $2 billion in profits on the table that were within its control. He said Ford will correct that with improved execution this year.

Ford’s performance comes with a backdrop of rising interest rates and declining vehicle sales overall. The Federal Reserve raised its key rate 0.25% on Wednesday to a range off 4.5% to 4.75% as it continues to battle stubborn inflation. The increase is almost certain to raise the average new auto loan rate above January’s 6.9%, making it more expensive to buy vehicles, according to data from Edmunds.com.

Strong prices for Ford vehicles helped to offset declining sales. Customers paid an average of $56,143 for company vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 10% more than the previous year. Many of those sales were high-end trucks and SUVs.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|8 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
2|8 Enabling Resilient Digital Operations
2|8 How to Prepare for CMMC Mandate
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories