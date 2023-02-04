On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

The Associated Press
February 4, 2023 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a...

READ MORE

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the return of wintry conditions in February may result in seasonal driving patterns reasserting themselves, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|10 SANS 2023 Application Security...
2|10 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories