On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Gas prices drop in NJ, around nation as crude prices decline

The Associated Press
February 25, 2023 11:15 am
< a min read
      

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a decline in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.62 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.38, down...

READ MORE

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a decline in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.62 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.38, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.54 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says crude oil prices have fallen into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than a week ago. But analysts say the drop in prices may come to an end if gas demand keeps rising amid tightening domestic stocks.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News