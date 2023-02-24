Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

HOUSE SPEAKER-COLLISION

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another lawmaker are unhurt after authorities say a pickup struck the sport utility vehicle they were traveling in from behind. The Highway Patrol says it happened Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 64 near Knightdale. Moore said he, Rep. David Willis, a Moore aide and his security officer were returning from Wilson when someone rammed their unmarked SUV. He said the officer turned on emergency lights and followed a truck before it stopped miles later. The patrol says James Matthew Brogden of Goldsboro was charged with impaired driving and other counts. Moore says there’s nothing to indicate politics played a role in the collision. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 470 words.

FILM-COCAINE BEAR

Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. And it might be a hit. Since the trailer first debuted for Elizabeth Banks’ very, very loosely based-on-a-true-story comedy has stoked a rabid zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood can feel pre-packaged, the makers of “Cocaine Bear” think it can be a wild exception. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— CAMPUS GUN-NORTH CAROLINA — Police say a juvenile in possession an AR-15 has been detained during a high school basketball game in North Carolina.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH KILLINGS

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is testifying he cooperated with police investigating the killings of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive. Murdaugh returned to the stand in his own defense for a second day, and prosecutor Creighton Waters had the defendant walk through what he repeatedly called Murdaugh’s “new story.” Murdaugh said for 20 months that he was never at the kennels with his wife and son before they were killed, but he testified Thursday that he lied. Waters pointed out that Murdaugh was fuzzy about the details of those final moments with his wife and son. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-HALEY FUNDRAISING

In the first week of her 2024 presidential campaign, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has yet to reveal how much money she’s taken in. Her campaign says she’ll wait until the April 15 deadline to report how much she’s taken in during the first quarter of the year but was “enormously pleased with our initial fundraising.” By Med Kinnard. UPCOMING : 800 words.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have recently sent legislation addressing issues ranging from youth literacy to catalytic converter thefts to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk as the session draws to a close. Other more controversial measures are still being hashed out in conference committees, and lawmakers are expected for another year to blow past their deadline to pass the budget. By Denise Lavoie.

INMATE SUICIDE LAWSUIT

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The family of a nuclear physicist who died by suicide in a Virginia jail is suing the U.S. government after his psychotropic medicine was discontinued and he was denied admission to a prison medical center. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HBCUS-TEACHERS

BOWIE, Md. — Historically Black colleges and universities play an outsize role in producing teachers of color in the U.S., where only 7% of teachers are Black, compared with 15% of students. Of all Black teachers nationwide, nearly half are graduates of an HBCU. For students, research has shown a range of academic and social benefits when they are taught by diverse teachers. Some new work also suggests the environment and training found at HBCUs may be part of what makes an effective teacher. One recent study found Black students performed better in math when taught by an HBCU-educated teacher. By Annie Ma. SENT: 860 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKC–RICHMOND-VCU

Richmond plays VCU at Stuart C. Siegel Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–QUEENS-LIBERTY

Queens plays Liberty at Liberty Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–APPALACHIAN STATE-GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKN–KNICKS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — The Knicks try for their fourth straight victory when they take on a Washington team trying to hold onto playoff position. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BKN–HORNETS-TIMBERWOLVES

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves return from the All-Star break to host the Charlotte Hornets. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. CST.

BKW–T25-MARYLAND-OHIO ST

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Maryland visits No. 16 Ohio State in a stacked Big Ten conference game. By Jacob Benge. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6 p.m. ET.

BKW–NCAA-MIAMI

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami’s women’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year. The school and the NCAA say coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players before they signed with the Hurricanes. Coach Katie Meier already served a three-game suspension at the start of this season in anticipation of the NCAA’s decision. The NCAA did not name neither the booster nor the players involved, but referenced an April 13 tweet posted by booster John Ruiz that included a photo of him and Haley and Hanna Cavinder. By AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 400 words, photos.

HKN–SENATORS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. The Hurricanes have won 11 of 12 games. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

FOOD STAMPS-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. government is ending the extra money for food provided to low-income people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 32 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the extra benefits end with February payments. Starting in March, about 30 million people will see cuts in the amounts loaded to their SNAP cards. We provide tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

FEDERAL MONEY-SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE-LOCALIZE IT — Students long ago returned to classrooms from the pandemic shutdowns, but school systems still have more than a year to spend what remains of $190 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. Schools have enormous flexibility in deciding how to spend their share of the latest and largest round of aid money, which totals $122 billion. We provide tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MANDATE-LOCALIZE IT — A year has gone by since the federal government began enforcing a requirement in all states that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. In that time, inspectors have cited about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals for violations of the vaccination mandate, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which issued the mandate, says it has helped prevent countless infections and deaths. Yet some health care workers say it’s time for the mandate to come to an end. We provide data and suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-PHILANTHROPY-LOCALIZE IT — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its first anniversary, humanitarian needs in the war-torn country remain high, especially during the brutal winter. Charities, churches, nonprofits and individuals continue to work with governments and corporations to meet the needs of Ukrainians, both those still in the country and those who have fled. Support varies widely from community to community. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck

Drivers spend night stuck in Portland, Oregon snow

Murdaugh testifies to stealing money from firm, friends

____

AUDIO

US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

An inflation gauge tracked by Fed accelerated in January

Flotsam found off New York may be from famous SS Savannah

____

U.S. STORIES

WINTER WEATHER — California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. As much as 5 feet of snow could fall there. Interstate 5 is closed in parts of California. Meanwhile, Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. Residents of the Pacific Northwest are recovering from snow that brought traffic to a standstill. The weather has closed major roads around the country, caused traffic pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel. By Robert Jablon. SENT: 730 words, photos, video audio.

HBCU TEACHERS — Historically Black colleges and universities play an outsize role in producing teachers of color in the U.S., where only 7% of teachers are Black, compared with 15% of students. Of all Black teachers nationwide, nearly half are graduates of an HBCU. For students, research has shown a range of academic and social benefits when they are taught by diverse teachers. Some new work also suggests the environment and training found at HBCUs may be part of what makes an effective teacher. One recent study found Black students performed better in math when taught by an HBCU-educated teacher. By Annie Ma. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CARTER-JIMMY WHO — Jimmy Carter’s path to the presidency is an oft-told story, especially by aspiring presidents trying to be the next politician to defy Washington expectations. As a little-known Georgia governor, the peanut farmer took his family and friends to Iowa and New Hampshire, where “the Peanut Brigade” set the modern standard for a retail campaign and helped elect Carter as the 39th president. But the long odds weren’t just about 1976 for Carter, who is 98 and now receiving end-of-life care at his home in Plains, Georgia. Carter’s early life and career were replete with dominoes that could have blocked his White House road before he even knew he was on it. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CONSUMER SPENDING — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose last month at its fastest pace since June, an alarming sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year. Consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to January, up sharply from a 0.2% increase from November to December. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up from a 5.3% annual increase in December. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.6% from December, up from a 0.4% rise the previous month. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 510 words, photos.

____

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: SOLUTIONS STORYSHARE NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.