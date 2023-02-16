On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hannon Armstrong: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 4:49 pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.2 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

