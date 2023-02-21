On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Home Depot, Elanco Animal Health fall; General Mills rises

The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 4:03 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Manitowoc Co., up $1.86 to $16.22.

The Milwaukee-based maker of cranes reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

General Mills Inc., up $3.39 to $80.16.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Manitowoc Co., up $1.86 to $16.22.

The Milwaukee-based maker of cranes reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

General Mills Inc., up $3.39 to $80.16.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

The maker of cereals and other foods raised its estimates for earnings and sales for its current fiscal year.

Home Depot Inc., down $22.45 to $295.50.

The home improvement retailer gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and said it would need to spend $1 billion to increase wages.

Dana Inc., down $3.32 to $15.53.

The maker of drivetrains forecast earnings for the current fiscal year that were below Wall Street’s estimates.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $1.51 to $11.62.

The maker of products for pets and farm animals forecast full-year results that were below what analysts were looking for.

Expeditors Int’l of Washington Inc., down $6.20 to $105.20.

        Read more: Business News

The logistics company reported earnings and sales for the latest quarter that fell far short of estimates.

Westlake Corp., down $7.89 to $114.62.

The Houston-based maker of chemicals and building products reported earnings that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., up 15 cents to $13.02.

The maker of doors, windows and related products reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street was expecting.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories