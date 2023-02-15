On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Host Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 4:55 pm
1 min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $316 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of...

READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $316 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 43 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The company said it had net income of $147 million, or 20 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.29 billion, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.91 billion.

Host Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.60 to $1.83 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HST

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 SpaceCom 2023
2|21 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and...
2|21 eCare Vault Webinar: The Public Sector...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories