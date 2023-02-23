On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

The Associated Press
February 23, 2023
Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for tech and high-growth stocks, which have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some...

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for tech and high-growth stocks, which have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.27 points, or 0.5%, to 4,012.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.82 points, or 0.3%, to 33,153.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.33 points, or 0.7%, to 11,590.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.42 points, or 0.7%, to 1,908.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 66.77 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 672.78 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 196.87 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.26 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 172.82 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is up 6.66 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,123.92 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.85 points, or 8.3%.

