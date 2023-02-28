On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/28/2023

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks drifted to a weak close on Wall Street, closing out a rocky February.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell. Treasury yields were mixed.

After a hot start to the year bolstered by hopes that inflation was on the way down, the stock market shifted into reverse this month. A stream of data showed that inflation and the overall economy remain...

READ MORE

Stocks drifted to a weak close on Wall Street, closing out a rocky February.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell. Treasury yields were mixed.

After a hot start to the year bolstered by hopes that inflation was on the way down, the stock market shifted into reverse this month. A stream of data showed that inflation and the overall economy remain more resilient than expected. That’s forced investors to raise their forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 fell 12.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,970.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.39 points, or 0.7%, to 32,656.70.

The Nasdaq composite fell 11.44 points, or 0.1%, to 11,455.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,896.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.11 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 160.22 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.60 points, or 0.5%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 6.51 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.65 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 490.55 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 989.06 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.75 points, or 7.7%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|6 2023 AFA Warfare Symposium
3|6 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|6 2023 Pacific Operational Science &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories