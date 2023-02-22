On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Intel slashes dividend by 66% in attempt to right itself

Associated Press
February 22, 2023 11:33 am
< a min read
      

Intel is slashing its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chip maker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market that where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending.

After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that trimming its payout to shareholders will provide more flexibility as the company attempts to transform operations during a period...

READ MORE

Intel is slashing its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chip maker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market that where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending.

After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that trimming its payout to shareholders will provide more flexibility as the company attempts to transform operations during a period of “macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Intel Corp. is lowering its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share, a cut of almost two-thirds from the 36.5 cents it has paid since early 2022.

The dividend will be payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 7.

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Santa Clara, California, company reiterated Wednesday that it expects to post first-quarter revenue of between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $11.12 billion.

Shares, down 11% over the past month, fell slightly to $25.90.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|28 Integrating Smart & Hybrid Cloud...
2|28 Mitigating the Cloud Headache
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories