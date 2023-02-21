JBG Smith Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $34.3 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization. The company... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $34.3 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $18.6 million, or 17 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $123.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $155.3 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $491.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

