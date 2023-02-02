Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4 million.
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.
The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $72.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in March, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 16 cents.
