Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 2, 2023 6:53 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $72.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to...

For the current quarter ending in March, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 16 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

