Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 7:12 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $673 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue...

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.82 to $1.88. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.23 to $7.91 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

