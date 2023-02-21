Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.70 per share. The weight-loss company posted revenue of $337.2 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $143.6 million, or $12.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $320 million.

