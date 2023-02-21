On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.70 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $337.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.6 million, or $12.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.70 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $337.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.6 million, or $12.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 2 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how Mission Partner Environments are key to modernized DoD networks.

For the current quarter ending in March, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $320 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories