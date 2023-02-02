Meta Platforms, Allegiant rise; Qorvo, Canada Goose fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77.
Facebook’s owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock.
Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77.
Facebook’s owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock.
Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88.
The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $22.63 to $295.50.
The supplier of oxygen, helium and other gases to hospitals and industry reported weak first-quarter financial results.
Qorvo Inc., down $6.56 to $106.97.
The North Carolina-based wireless technology supplier made a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.
Allegiant Travel Co., up $17.86 to $102.25.
The travel services company handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand.
E.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $8.78 to $67.29.
The Oakland, California-based cosmetics maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $5 to $51.72.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.84 to $18.81
The maker of luxury down-filled parkas missed analysts earnings and sales forecasts.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.