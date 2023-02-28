Novavax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $182.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.28. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share. The vaccine maker posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period,... READ MORE

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $182.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.28.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $657.9 million, or $8.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.