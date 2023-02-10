On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80.

The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast.

DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89.

        Insight by Okta:...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80.

The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast.

DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The medical device company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Cloudflare Inc., up $1.93 to $60.10.

The San Francisco-based internet security firm gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Expedia Group Inc., down $10.07 to $107.64.

The online travel company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Lyft Inc., down $5.91 to $10.31.

The ride-hailing service reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Newell Brands Inc., up 17 cents to $14.77.

        Read more: Business News

The owner of Elmer’s glue, Coleman camping gear and other brands named Chris Peterson as its new CEO to replace Ravi Saligram.

Honda Motor Co., up 59 cents to $25.13.

The Japanese automaker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

RBC Bearings Inc., up $4.50 to $236.50.

The Connecticut-based precision bearing manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Cybersecurity Expo Phoenix
2|16 Better Procurement | 2023 Working Group...
2|16 APMP Foundation Level Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories