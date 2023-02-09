On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter on price hikes

DEE-ANN DURBIN
February 9, 2023 6:42 am
< a min read
      

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks.

Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December...

READ MORE

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks.

Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of $1.65.

Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said Thursday.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The Purchase, New York, company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6% this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4% in 2022. It also plans $1 billion in share repurchases.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Navigating the GEOINT Career Landscape...
2|15 Exploring the Intersection: How...
2|15 MAS Industrial Products and Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories