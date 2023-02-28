Trending:
Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.48 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period, falling short of...

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

