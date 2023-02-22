On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 22, 2023
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $55 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $960 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.65 billion, or $37.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $768 million to $787 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

