On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Small jet slides off Houston runway, causing delays

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport on Friday, halting flights, officials said.

The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas.

The white and yellow jet had sustained some damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop, video...

READ MORE

HOUSTON (AP) — A small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport on Friday, halting flights, officials said.

The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas.

The white and yellow jet had sustained some damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop, video from KTRK-TV showed.

Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned.

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 2 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how Mission Partner Environments are key to modernized DoD networks.

Officials said the jet “has been declared fire safe. Our team is working with local and federal partners to safely remove the jet from the grass.”

Airport officials said mid-afternoon that flights hadn’t resumed yet.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
2|23 Texas XL in Houston
2|23 Adobe Workshop for Nevada: Humanizing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories