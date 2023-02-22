Small plane crashes outside factory in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A small airplane crashed Wednesday outside a factory in the Arkansas capital, and there was no immediate word of any injuries. The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Burk did not have details on the number of people aboard the plane, the extent... READ MORE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A small airplane crashed Wednesday outside a factory in the Arkansas capital, and there was no immediate word of any injuries.

The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Burk did not have details on the number of people aboard the plane, the extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash.

