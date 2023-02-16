Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube

NEW YORK (AP) — Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform. In a blog post, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “ focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Neal Mohan will become the new CEO. Wojcicki said Thursday that she would help with the CEO transition process, but that longer term, she... READ MORE

