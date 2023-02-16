On Air: Panel Discussions
Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube

Associated Press
February 16, 2023 12:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “ focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Neal Mohan will become the new CEO.

Wojcicki said Thursday that she would help with the CEO transition process, but that longer term, she...

Wojcicki said Thursday that she would help with the CEO transition process, but that longer term, she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.

