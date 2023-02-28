On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Target, Perrigo rise; Norwegian, Universal Health fall

The Associated Press
February 28, 2023 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AdaptHealth Corp., down $5.99 to $15.99.

The home health care equipment company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $12.27 to $133.57.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AdaptHealth Corp., down $5.99 to $15.99.

The home health care equipment company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $12.27 to $133.57.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

The hospital and health facility operator’s earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Progyny Inc., up $6.47 to $37.56.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $1.17 to $108.96.

The restaurant chain beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Perrigo Co., up $1.35 to $37.69.

The over-the-counter medicine maker’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Target Corp., up $1.69 to $168.50. The retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

        Read more: Business News

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.68 to $14.82.

The cruise line gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $3.52 to $38.07.

The dentistry supplies manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|6 2023 AFA Warfare Symposium
3|6 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|6 2023 Pacific Operational Science &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories