Tessco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 5:25 pm
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Tuesday reported profit of $425,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

