United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 22, 2023 6:10 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.67.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $491.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $727.3 million, or $15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

