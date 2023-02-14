On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot to be revealed in California

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 1:37 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.

The name of the person will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference held by California Lottery Director Alva Johnson and Deputy Director Carolyn Becker in Sacramento.

The winner won’t be present but a statement from the person will be read.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service...

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.

The name of the person will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference held by California Lottery Director Alva Johnson and Deputy Director Carolyn Becker in Sacramento.

The winner won’t be present but a statement from the person will be read.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed received a bonus of $1 million.

        Insight by GDIT: There are several key technologies – ICAM, Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) and digital engineering – that enable JADC2. In part 2 of this 3 part series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss how Mission Partner Environments are key to modernized DoD networks.

The jackpot grew to the staggering amount of $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected Nov. 8 in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|20 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
2|20 Are You REALLY Safeguarding Your Backup...
2|20 Microsoft Security Virtual Training Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories