Blackbaud, International Flavors rise; Carnival, MAG fall

The Associated Press
March 27, 2023 4:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $5.35 to $89.62.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products reaffirmed its first-quarter financial forecasts.

Blackbaud Inc., up $6.10 to $63.93.

The software and services provider rejected a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital Group.

WEC Energy Group Inc., down 42 cents to $92.80.

The electricity and natural gas provider cut its first-quarter profit forecast following an unusually warm winter.

MAG Silver Corp., down 30 cents to $12.08.

Investors were disappointed by the silver mining company’s annual results.

Energy Transfer LP, up 14 cents to $11.84.

The energy-related services provider is buying Lotus Midstream Operations in a $1.45 billion deal.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $4.21 to $128.91.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., down 34 cents to $48.21.

The gold producer fell along with prices for the precious metal.

Carnival Corp., down 44 cents to $8.79.

The cruise line gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

