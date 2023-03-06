On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BridgeBio, Corcept rise; Aclaris Therapeutics, IAA fall

March 6, 2023 4:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Altria Group Inc., up 66 cents to $47.19.

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes announced a $2.75 billion investment in electronic cigarette startup NJOY.

Ciena Corp., up $1.80 $50.89.

The developer of high-speed networking technology beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc., up $5.65 to $16.52.

The rare disease drug developer gave investors an encouraging development update.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., up $2 to $21.20.

The drug developer announced a plan to repurchase stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., down $5.71 to $7.07.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential skin condition treatment.

Qualtrics International Inc., up 13 cents to $17.26.

The management company received a buyout offer from Silver Lake Management.

IAA, Inc., down $2.87 to $38.32.

The auto retailer’s advisors are reportedly recommending against a buyout offer from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Valero Energy Corp., down $1.48 to $139.69.

Most energy companies slipped as the price of crude oil remained volatile.

