Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 1, 2023 3:14 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 64 cents to $77.69 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 86 cents to $84.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.87 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.70 to $1,845.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 3 cents to $21.10 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.17 Japanese yen from 136.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0658 from $1.0583.

