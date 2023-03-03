On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 3, 2023 3:21 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.52 to $79.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.08 to $85.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.75 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.91 a gallon. April natural gas rose 24 cents to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14.10 to $1,854.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 34 cents to $21.24 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.85 Japanese yen from 136.76 yen. The euro rose to $1.0634 from $1.0590.

