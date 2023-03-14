On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 14, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.47 to $71.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.32 to $77.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. April heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.71 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $5.60 at $1,910.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 12...

Gold for April delivery fell $5.60 at $1,910.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 12 cents to $22.04 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.19 Japanese yen from 133.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.0741 from $1.0732.

Top Stories