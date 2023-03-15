On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 15, 2023 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.72 to $67.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.76 to $73.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $2.44 a gallon. April heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $20.40 at $1,931.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.72 to $67.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.76 to $73.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $2.44 a gallon. April heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $20.40 at $1,931.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16 cents to $21.88 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.46 Japanese yen from 134.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.0586 from $1.0741.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: Find out why value stream management is gaining steam as the framework for measuring value in DevSecOps environments.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 Space Base Delta 1 Tech Expo at...
3|21 2023 Gartner Security & Risk...
3|21 Propel Transformation in 2023 by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories