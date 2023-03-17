Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for April delivery rose $50.50 at $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents... READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $50.50 at $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents to $22.46 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.67 Japanese yen from 133.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.0681 from $1.0613.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.