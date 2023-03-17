On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 17, 2023 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $50.50 at $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $50.50 at $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents to $22.46 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.67 Japanese yen from 133.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.0681 from $1.0613.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|23 Drive Sustainable Revenue and Customer...
3|23 Create Future-facing Talent Strategies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories