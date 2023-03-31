On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 31, 2023 3:36 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.30 to $75.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 50 cents to $79.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.68 a gallon. May natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $11.50 to $1,986.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery

Gold for June delivery fell $11.50 to $1,986.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.16 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.70 Japanese yen from 132.47 yen. The euro fell to $1.0857 from $1.0904.

Top Stories