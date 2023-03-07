On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Esab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 7, 2023 6:55 am
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $60.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $664.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.7 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESAB

