On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Fire breaks out at site in Hong Kong’s shopping district

KANIS LEUNG
March 2, 2023 1:02 pm
< a min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Police said four buildings nearby also caught...

READ MORE

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Police said four buildings nearby also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 Implement the New NIST RMF Standards...
3|8 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in a...
3|8 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories