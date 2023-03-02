Fire breaks out at site in Hong Kong’s shopping district

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district. The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported. The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area. Police said four buildings nearby also caught... READ MORE

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in Tsim Sha Tsui at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Police said four buildings nearby also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.