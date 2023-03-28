On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
French authorities search 5 banks in Paris in tax fraud case

The Associated Press
March 28, 2023 10:27 am
PARIS (AP) — Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office said.

The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn’t specify which banks were raided.

French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis.

Top Stories