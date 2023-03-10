Gap, Vail Resorts fall; Ulta Beauty, Stratasys rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.56 to $221.13.

The ski resort operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Gap Inc., down 71 cents to $10.87.

        The clothing chain's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

The clothing chain’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $1.25 to $521.18.

The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.27 to $15.28.

Nano Dimension is offering to buy the maker of 3D printers.

Allbirds Inc., down $1.11 to $1.25

The footwear company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

National Beverage Corp., up $1.05 to $47.38.

The maker of Shasta and other beverages beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Zumiez Inc., down 87 cents to $21.65.

The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Newmont Corp., up 42 cents to $42.16.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

