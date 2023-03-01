On Air: America in the Morning
Global Medical REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 1, 2023 5:04 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $369,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $68 million. Revenue was reported as $137.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMRE

Top Stories