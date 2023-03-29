GlycoMimetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.7 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75,000. _____

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.7 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75,000.

