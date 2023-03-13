Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-REHEARINGS

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court is revisiting this week whether a previous combination of justices got it wrong three months ago when declaring that the legislature produced illegal district lines tainted by excess partisanship and a photo voter identification law infected with racial bias. The rehearings Tuesday and Wednesday have fanned accusations that recent decisions on politically charged topics before the state’s highest court have been based upon which party has held the majority. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 830 words.

____

VIRGINIA

TEST QUESTION RACE

Virginia’s largest school system is removing a test question given to a college-level social studies class that equated liberals and conservatives with specific racial and gender demographics. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

FORMER GOVERNOR’S AIDE-TRIAL

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, the one-time aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after McGrath failed to appear in court as his trial on federal fraud charges was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued the arrest warrant in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Monday morning. McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, including securing a more than $233,000 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty. By Brian Witte. SENT: 340 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

South Carolina is poised to join an elite group by going wire-to-wire at No. 1 in consecutive seasons in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll when the final one of the season is released Monday. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. Poll is released at 1 p.m. Upcoming: 450 words, photos. UPCOMING by 1 p.m. EDT.

CAR–BIG-TIME BYRON

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Hendrick Motorsports team has been really, really good to start this NASCAR season. It’s also very deep. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott might still be the biggest names on the team, but after two straight wins, William Byron is asserting himself as another weekly threat. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2 p.m. MST.

____

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

SILICON VALLEY BANK — President Joe Biden told Americans the nation’s financial systems were safe Monday, seeking to project calm following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval. The developments left markets jittery: Asian and European markets fell, and while U.S. markets traded higher, shares in midsized commercial banks were hammered despite Biden’s promises to hold lenders accountable. By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 730 words, photos, video, audio. With: FINANCIAL MARKETS.

NCAA-GUNS ON CAMPUS — Recent headlines involving guns and some of the teams headed for the NCAA men’s tournament illustrate the challenge for athletic departments in determining how gun laws in their states and regulations at their schools should be applied to their programs. An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen schools in the NCAA tournaments shows a wide range of policies that govern guns at those schools and uneven efforts to regulate them. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

SUNSHINE WEEK-DESANTIS — Advocates are ringing alarms that this year presents the greatest threat to transparency yet in the state that coined the name “Sunshine Law” for its open-government rules. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighing a presidential bid, is pursuing a home-state agenda that could make it harder for people to learn what public officials in Florida are doing or to speak out against them. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

OSCARS — The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24’s second best-picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all. By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,540 words, photos, videos. With: OSCARS-MOMENTS; OSCARS-FASHION; OSCARS-LIST; OSCARS-DIRECTOR; OSCARS-ACTRESS; OSCARS-ACTOR; OSCARS-DOCUMENTARY; OSCARS-ORIGINAL SONG; OSCARS-ANIMATED FEATURE; OSCARS-INTERNATIONAL FILM; OSCARS-SUPPORTING ACTRESS; OSCARS-SUPPORTING ACTOR; OSCARS-RUTH CARTER; MALAYSIA-OSCARS-MICHELLE YEOH, INDIA-OSCARS (all sent).

____

____________________

_____________________

