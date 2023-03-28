Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

BANK COLLAPSE-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s bank supervisors informed Silicon Valley Bank’s management as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from its unusual business model, a top Fed official said, but the bank’s managers failed to take the steps necessary to fix its problems. The Fed official, Michael Barr, the nation’s top banking regulator, said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing that the Fed is considering whether stronger bank rules are needed to prevent a similar bank failure in the future. The timeline that Barr laid out for when the Fed had alerted Silicon Valley Bank’s management to the risks it faced is earlier than the central bank has previously said the bank was on its radar. By Chris Rugaber. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video.

RENEWABLE ENERGY REPORT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced that electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal electricity production in the United States for the first time in 2022. The growth of wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and experts say these two resources will be the “backbone” of clean energy growth in the U.S. because of their reliability and affordability. Renewables passed nuclear electricity production for the first time in 2012 and continued to outpace it. By Isabella O’Malley. SENT: 550 words, photo, audio.

BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit an expanding North Carolina semiconductor manufacturer as he launches an extended effort to spotlight the impact legislation passed earlier in his administration is having on the U.S. economy. The Democratic president also will seek to contrast his vision with that of Republicans. Biden’s visit Tuesday to Wolfspeed Inc. follows the Durham-based company’s announcement last September to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Months earlier, Biden won passage of a $280 billion legislative package known as the CHIPS Act, which is intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 520 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

SCI–CHARLESTON ANCIENT DNA

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A project in Charleston, South Carolina, is using DNA to trace the African roots of three dozen people buried in the late 1700s. The remains were uncovered in the coastal city during construction in 2013. Since then, scientists have learned more about these people and their lives by pulling genetic material from their remains. The research showed most had ties to West Africa and most were likely born into slavery in Colonial America. It’s one of a growing number of projects using ancient DNA research. In Charleston, the work has also inspired plans to build a memorial on the burial site. By Maddie Burakoff. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA ELECTION-CLEAN VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Clean Virginia, the advocacy group formed to counter the influence of Dominion Energy at the state Capitol, rolled out a slate of 52 legislative endorsements Tuesday and announced plans to boost its spending by nearly $700,000 to help those mostly Democratic candidates get elected. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 700 words, photo.

VAPING LAWSUIT-MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to lead the opening statements Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs. He says the state is seeking more than $100 million in damages. It’s the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial. Minnesota accuses Juul of unlawfully targeting young people with vaping products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Most of the thousands of lawsuits Juul has faced nationwide have been settled, including 39 with other states and territories, and Juul says the state is depriving its citizens of money that could reduce smoking and vaping. Minnesota added tobacco giant Altria as a co-defendant. By Steve Karnowski. SENT: 610 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE YOUTH VIOLENCE

BALTIMORE — In response to rising youth violence, Baltimore leaders are ramping up efforts to de-escalate conflicts between young people and protect students going to and from school. Officials last week announced an arrest in the March 6 killing of Izaiah Carter, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot in a park adjacent to his east Baltimore high school. He’s one of three high schoolers killed within blocks of their schools so far in 2023 — even as Baltimore shootings and homicides overall have each decreased about 25% compared to this time last year. Carter’s mother, Michelle Hines, questions whether the school system and law enforcement could have done more to protect her son. By Lea Skene. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BALTIMORE-DRUG INDICTMENT

BALTIMORE — A series of criminal indictments announced Tuesday accuse 33 defendants of operating a violent drug trafficking organization in Baltimore. The indictment comes as part of an anti-violence strategy the city launched last year, the so-called Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which targets potential shooters and victims, offering them services and support where possible, in lieu of law enforcement action. But officials say some people, like the 33 defendants facing indictment, are a serious risk to public safety. They said the arrests should serve as a warning to other people contributing to Baltimore’s high homicide rate. By Lea Skene. SENT: 470 words.

XGR-MARIJUANA

The Delaware Senate votes on two House bills legalizing recreational use of marijuana and authorizing a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry, setting up another potential veto battle with Democratic Gov. John Carney. By Randall Chase. UPCOMING : 650 words by 6:30 p.m.

____

SPORTS

BKN–CELTICS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON —The Wizards are three games out of the final playoff spot in the East entering their game against Boston. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

BKN–HORNETS-THUNDER

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. UPCOMING: 600 words.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-JACKSON

PHOENIX — Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Ravens. Staying in Baltimore might be his best and only option. If the two sides can’t agree on a long-term deal by July 17, Jackson could play this season on the $32.4 million franchise tag. The 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t generated any interest in free agency after the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on him. Some teams immediately said they wouldn’t pursue Jackson. The Washington Commanders joined that list Monday. SENT.

HKN–LIGHTNING-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

____

U.S. STORIES

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING — Nashville police have released video from a body-worn camera that shows a team of officers entering and searching an elementary school where three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting. The dramatic, six-minute video shows them confronting and opening fire on the assailant. The footage supplements the earlier release of about two minutes of edited surveillance footage that shows the shooter’s car driving up to the school, glass doors being shot out and the shooter ducking through one of them. Police earlier identified the shooter as 28-year-old former student Audrey Hale. By Jonathan Mattise, Travis Loller and Holly Meyer. SENT:1,060 words, photos, video, audio.

— With NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-WHAT TO KNOW, NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-VICTIMS

CLIMATE SUPERCELLS — A new study says warming will fuel more supercells in the United States and that those storms will move eastward from their current range. The study says that makes it more likely that the lethal storms will strike more often in the more populous areas of Southern states. Supercells are nature’s nastiest storms, producing most killer tornadoes and damaging hail. Even with moderate warming, the study projects a nearly 7% increase in supercells by century’s end. The study author says what computer simulations show for the year 2100 seems to be here now. Scientists say Friday’s Mississippi tornado fits the projected pattern but can’t be blamed on climate change. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video, audio.

CALIFORNIA FARMS-REPLENISHING GROUNDWATER With water gushing through California’s rivers, some farmers have started devoting a portion of their land to capture these flows and let them seep into the ground. The move is part of a push to increase a practice known as on-farm recharge, where farmers divert floodwaters from rural communities fields used for grapes and nuts. The idea is to help replenish groundwater after years of pumping and drought. State officials don’t know how many farmers are involved in on-farm recharge, or how much water is being captured. But interest is booming as California muddles through an especially wet winter. A federal pilot program to encourage on-farm recharge in California could be replicated in other Western states. By Amy Taxin. SENT: 940 words, photos.

FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED — A new indictment charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business. The rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday adds a charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It is the 13th charge facing Bankman-Fried as he awaits trial in New York while staying with his parents in Palo Alto, California. He has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed last year. He was arrested in December. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 470 words, photos.

____

____________________

