On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 3/3/2023

The Associated Press
March 3, 2023 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their...

READ MORE

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their feet following a swift rise and fall to start the year. Reports on the economy were mixed, which helped to slow the swift recent ascent for Treasury yields.

On Friday:

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The S&P 500 rose 64.29 points, or 1.6%, to 4,045.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.40 points, 1.2%, to 33,390.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 226.02 points, or 2%, to 11,689.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.60 points, or 1.3%, to 1,928.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.60 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 574.05 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 294.06 points, or 2.6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 37.78 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 206.14 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 243.72 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,222.52 points, or 11.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.02 points, or 9.5%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 Countering UAS Using EW and DEW Attack...
3|9 WEBINAR: HCL BigFix CISA KEV
3|9 GSA 101 Who We Are and What We Do
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories