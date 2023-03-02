On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/2/2023

The Associated Press
March 2, 2023 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the first time in three days, even as bond yields climb to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday after erasing a morning loss. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Stocks immediately flipped from losses to gains after a Federal Reserve official made comments that raised hopes the central bank may not ramp up its fight against inflation as aggressively...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the first time in three days, even as bond yields climb to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday after erasing a morning loss. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Stocks immediately flipped from losses to gains after a Federal Reserve official made comments that raised hopes the central bank may not ramp up its fight against inflation as aggressively as feared. That countered recent talk from other officials who raised worries about much bigger increases to interest rates following several hotter-than-expected reports on the economy.

On Thursday:

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 rose 29.96 points, or 0.8%, to 3,981.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 341.73 points, 1%, to 33,003.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.50 points, or 0.7%, to 11,462.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.23 points, or 0.2%, to 1,902.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 186.65 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 68.04 points, or 0.6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 12.17 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 141.85 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 143.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 996.50 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.41 points, or 8%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 Implement the New NIST RMF Standards...
3|8 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in a...
3|8 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories