On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/14/2023

The Associated Press
March 14, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reversed course.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% Tuesday after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.

Several bank stocks bounced back, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier caused by worries that customers could yank out...

READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reversed course.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% Tuesday after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.

Several bank stocks bounced back, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier caused by worries that customers could yank out their cash in the wake of two bank failures. Treasury yields rose sharply, trimming some of their historic drops from the previous day.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by LinkedIn: Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, how can government organizations compete for the most qualified applicants? How can they keep their best employees longer? We talk to HR leaders from CISA, Delaware, PNNL, Tennessee and LinkedIn.

The S&P 500 rose 64.80 points, or 1.7%, to 3,920.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.26 points, or 1.1%, to 32,155.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 239.31 points, or 2.1%, to 11,428.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.59 points, or 1.9%, to 1,776.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 58.97 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 245.76 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 289.26 points, or 2.6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 4.19 points, or 0.2%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 81.06 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 991.85 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 961.67 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.65 points, or 0.9%

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|20 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
3|20 Gartner Identity & Access...
3|20 ASPA's 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories