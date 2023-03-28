On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/28/2023

The Associated Press
March 28, 2023 4:45 pm
< a min read
      

Weakness for some Big Tech stocks tugged Wall Street a bit lower, but the market overall was mixed and regaining some stability at the tail end of what’s been a turmoil-filled month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. More stocks rose than fell within the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also down slightly.

There was relative calm even in the bond market, which has been home to some of...

READ MORE

Weakness for some Big Tech stocks tugged Wall Street a bit lower, but the market overall was mixed and regaining some stability at the tail end of what’s been a turmoil-filled month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. More stocks rose than fell within the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also down slightly.

There was relative calm even in the bond market, which has been home to some of Wall Street’s wildest moves since fears flared about banks earlier this month. Yields were making only modest moves higher.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by Sumo Logic: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, Jason Miller and his guests Jeff Shilling of the National Cancer Institute and George Gerchow of Sumo Logic will dive into how data management and cloud are driving IT modernization strategy at the National Cancer Institute.

The S&P 500 fell 6.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,971.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.83 points, or 0.1%, to 32,394.25.

The Nasdaq composite fell 52.76 points, or 0.4% to 11,716.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.04 points, or 0.1%, to 1,752.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.28 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 156.72 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 107.88 points, or 0.9%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 17.71 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 131.77 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 753 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,249.60 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.61 points, or 0.5%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 The Navy League's Global Maritime...
4|3 MAXIMIZE 2023: The Competitive Edge
4|3 DevOps Culture and Practice Enablement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories